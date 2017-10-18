Two killed in crash on I-55 near Ponchatoula

Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two people Wednesday morning.

State Troopers say the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on the elevated portion of I-55 near Ponchatoula.

According to on-scene investigators, a 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac was traveling northbound on I-55 in the right lane when it was struck from behind by a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado. After the impact, the Ford Explorer crashed into the right bridge rail, traveled across both northbound lanes, overturned and then struck the left bridge rail.

The passenger inside of the Ford Explorer, 73-year-old Anna Nimon, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Ford Explorer, 78-year-old Earl J. Daigle, was taken to North Oaks Health Systems in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Troopers say all of the occupants of the Chevrolet Silverado were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were not injured.

Investigators do not believe impairment played a part in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Any criminal findings will be given to the Tangipahoa Parish District Attorney’s Office pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.