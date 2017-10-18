Stage is set for vote recount Thursday in tight Orleans council race

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
The stage is set for a council vote recount that the incumbent hopes will change the outcome of Saturday's election.more>>
When a star quarterback goes down with an injury like Aaron Rodgers did Sunday against Minnesota, other star quarterbacks take notice. "That's a really unfortunate injury. The guy was playing phenomenal, and that's really tough," said Saints quarterback Drew Brees. But the show must go on, and the Packers will now turn to Brett Hundley. He's not Rodgers, but that doesn't mean he can't be effective. "You understand that Brett Hundley has been behind Aaron for the last...more>>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.more>>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.more>>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.more>>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer Velasquezmore>>
The hotel security guard who is a witness to the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history says he was shot while walking down a hotel hallway outside where Stephen Paddock was holed up in a suite.more>>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.more>>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.more>>
The new order grants the convicted sex offender no parental rights over a child born to a woman who said the man raped her when she was 12.more>>
