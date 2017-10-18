Stage is set for vote recount Thursday in tight Orleans council race

The stage is set for a council vote recount that the incumbent hopes will change the outcome of Saturday's election.

Challenger Kristin Palmer edged out Nadine Ramsey by just over 100 votes.

"Sometimes it happens, and it happens for a reason. It is not for us to question why," Ramsey said as she lost Saturday's election by 112 votes to Palmer, a former councilwoman who once held the same seat.

"It feels good, it really feels good," said Palmer.

"Challenging an incumbent is difficult, and as a former council member, Kristin Palmer had an advantage, but she had to do 18 points better than Jackie Clarkson did four years ago, and she did it by the slightest of margins," said FOX 8 political analyst Mike Sherman.

Ramsey has asked Orleans Clerk of Court Arthur Morrell for a recount of Saturday's vote, and that request was approved.

"Nadine Ramsey notified us in time, and they followed all the requirements," said Morrell.

Morrell says only absentee and mail-in ballots will be counted. That’s only 300 out of nearly 14,000 votes cast.

"There's no hanging chads in Louisiana. With electronic balloting there's few sources of error, but we will find out tomorrow if anything comes up," said Sherman.

Morrell says this is not the first time such a challenge has been issued. He says the recount of manual ballots will take place inside council chambers, where any interested party may come and watch.

"It's open to the public, and they will hand count to make sure it's accurate," said Morrell.

Whichever way the vote goes, our political analyst says this election was different.

"What we saw in the election is voters breaking with trends, going more with ideology rather than racial differences," said Sherman.

Council candidates and all interested parties will be watching closely as the votes are recounted Thursday at 10 a.m.

The clerk of court says two years ago, another council election was challenged. He says that time around, none of the votes was changed.

