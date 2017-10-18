N.O. East tire fire sends thick plumes of smokes into sky

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
There was a disruption Wednesday in Orleans Criminal Court during jury selection in the trial of Travis Boys, who is accused of killing an NOPD officer in June of 2015.more>>
Tires on fire in New Orleans East sent thick plumes of black smoke and flames into the air Wednesday.more>>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.more>>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.more>>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.more>>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer Velasquezmore>>
The NFL is not changing its national anthem policy to require players to stand during the national anthem.more>>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.more>>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.more>>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.more>>
