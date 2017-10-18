N.O. East tire fire sends thick plumes of smokes into sky

Tires on fire in New Orleans East sent thick plumes of black smoke and flames into the air Wednesday.

The fire, located behind a gas station at Chenf Menteur Highway and Michoud Boulevard, was dispatched at 3:50 p.m.

It was still burning as of 4:20 p.m.

