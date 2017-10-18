N.O. East tire fire sends thick plumes of smokes into sky - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

N.O. East tire fire sends thick plumes of smokes into sky

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Source: FOX 8 Viewer Source: FOX 8 Viewer
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

Tires on fire in New Orleans East sent thick plumes of black smoke and flames into the air Wednesday.

The fire, located behind a gas station at Chenf Menteur Highway and Michoud Boulevard, was dispatched at 3:50 p.m.

It was still burning as of 4:20 p.m.

