Accused cop killer pulls smelly, disturbing stunt that clears Orleans courtroom

There was a disruption Wednesday in Orleans Criminal Court during jury selection in the trial of Travis Boys, who is accused of killing an NOPD officer in June of 2015.

A courthouse source said Boys returned from the bathroom and began rubbing feces - which had been wrapped in a napkin - on his face, head and mouth in front of a 28-member pool of potential jurors.

Judge Karen Herman cleared the courtroom and halted jury selection for the day.

Boys has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity.

