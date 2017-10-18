NOPD officers to carry opioid antidote Narcan

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
People suing Saint Tammany Parish sheriff's depties and the sheriff over the fatal shooting of an unarmed motorist suffer a setback.more>>
People suing Saint Tammany Parish sheriff's depties and the sheriff over the fatal shooting of an unarmed motorist suffer a setback.more>>
There was a disruption Wednesday in Orleans Criminal Court during jury selection in the trial of Travis Boys, who is accused of killing an NOPD officer in June of 2015.more>>
There was a disruption Wednesday in Orleans Criminal Court during jury selection in the trial of Travis Boys, who is accused of killing an NOPD officer in June of 2015.more>>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer Velasquezmore>>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer Velasquezmore>>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.more>>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.more>>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.more>>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.more>>
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.more>>
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.more>>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.more>>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.more>>
The NFL is not changing its national anthem policy to require players to stand during the national anthem.more>>
The NFL is not changing its national anthem policy to require players to stand during the national anthem.more>>
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."more>>
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."more>>
The PGA Tour is bringing a regular tournament to Kentucky for the first time in nearly 60 years.more>>
The PGA Tour is bringing a regular tournament to Kentucky for the first time in nearly 60 years.more>>