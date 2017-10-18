Lawsuit over St. Tammany deputies' killing of man tossed

An attorney for Joshua Douglas' loved ones says she will ask Judge Africk to reconsider the case, after she amends her petition. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

People suing Saint Tammany Parish sheriff's depties and the sheriff over the fatal shooting of an unarmed motorist suffer a setback.

According to our partners at Nola.com|The Times-Picayune, Judge Lance Africk dismissed a lawsuit October 13 in connection with the incident that happened in Madisonville. The March 2016 incident involved a chase that ended with a deputy shooting Joshua Douglas to death.

Part of Africk's ruling cites precedent, which indicates "If the officer reasonably believes the suspect poses a threat of serious harm, the use of deadly force is not excessive."

An attorney for Douglas' loved ones says she will ask Judge Africk to reconsider the case, after she amends her petition.

