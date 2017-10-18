Saints defense prepares for the Packers without Rodgers

When a star quarterback goes down with an injury like Aaron Rodgers did Sunday against Minnesota, other star quarterbacks take notice.

"That's a really unfortunate injury. The guy was playing phenomenal, and that's really tough," said Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

But the show must go on, and the Packers will now turn to Brett Hundley. He's not Rodgers, but that doesn't mean he can't be effective.

"You understand that Brett Hundley has been behind Aaron for the last three years just like Aaron was behind Brett Favre and you see how he turned out. We understand he is still a good quarterback he just hasn't had the reps," said safety Kenny Vaccaro.

Hundley presents a unique challenge in that there isn't much tape to study on him. He's only thrown 44 passes as a pro.

"I'd rather do that than prepare for Superman, but we got some game tape. He played a lot of preseason snaps. He played a lot in this last game to be honest, more than you usually get from a guy coming in to replace a starter," said Vaccaro.



Sunday will be the first time the Saints face Hundley in the regular season, but it won't be the first time they've played him. Back in the preseason of 2015, Hundley started the finale against the Saints. On that day, he threw for 4 touchdowns against mostly backups and third stringers.

