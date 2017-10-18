Galliano man booked with sexual battery on child younger than 10

A Galliano man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the sexual battery of a child under the age of 10, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre.

Jacob Dedon, 26, surrendered to deputies at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux.

Juvenile detectives opened an investigation on Sept. 29 in reference to a complaint that a child had been molested by Dedon. Detectives learned that Dedon allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a child under the age of 10. Following the investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Dedon was booked with sexual battery and released Tuesday afternoon on a $75,000 bond. He has been ordered to stay away from the victim.

