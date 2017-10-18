The Pelicans start regular season with lackluster loss in Memphi - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

The Pelicans start regular season with lackluster loss in Memphis

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Pelicans lose their regular season opener to Mike Conley and the Grizzlies. Source: Nola.com Pelicans lose their regular season opener to Mike Conley and the Grizzlies. Source: Nola.com
It's only one of 82 games, so not time to freak out yet, but the Pelicans looked unimpressive in their 103-91 loss to the Grizzlies.

The Pelicans were without the services of Rajon Rondo with a sports hernia injury, and they could of used him. The Pels bench only contributed eight points on the evening. By comparison the Grizzlies bench dropped in 53 points.

Boogie Cousins and Anthony Davis combined for 61 points. The rest of the starters for New Orleans, only put up 22 points. 

It wasn't enough to counter Mike Conley's 27-point effort, mixed in with Marc Gasol's 14 points. 

The Pels return to action Friday night at home against the Golden State Warriors.

