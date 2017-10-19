Shelby: Temperatures creep back up into the 80s

Highs will sneak back into the low 80s today as we gradually warm up ahead of our next cold front. We'll still see mostly sunny and mostly dry skies through the end of the work week. Overnight lows will drop into the low 60s north of the lake and upper 60s south of the lake.

Humidity levels will gradually be on the rise as well, and we could see some showers around on Saturday. No need to cancel, but bring an umbrella or rain jacket for any outdoor events just in case.

On Sunday, showers and storms will be more widespread. Pet Fest and Po Boy Fest have both rescheduled due to the poor weather expected. The cold front will move through Monday morning, so there could still be some rain around to start the work week. Either way, a refreshing Fall feel will return to the area Tuesday with a reinforcing shot of cool air on Wednesday.

Tropics: No development is expected in the next 5 days.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.