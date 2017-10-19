Man accused of killing NOPD officer ruled incompetent to stand trial, DA speaks out

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
A new poll by the University of New Orleans shows former Jefferson Parish spokesman John Fortunato has “large lead” over interim sheriff Joseph Lopinto in Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s race.more>>
The US Women’s National Soccer Team faces off against the Korea Republic tonight in the Superdome for their third ever visit to Louisiana.more>>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.more>>
The man shot five co-workers early Wednesday in Maryland, then drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance in the head at a used car lot, police say.more>>
Ceasar's owner thought her dog had been put to sleep after diagnosis of a life-threatening illness. Instead, a vet tech took the dog home to live with her.more>>
A farm accident between Plainview and Floydada led to life-saving measures by an emergency rescue and trauma team Tuesday (October 17th). Fifty-nine year-old Leo Martinez was trapped when his legs were caught inside of a 20-foot tall grain auger cart, causing severe life-threatening injuries.more>>
Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their...more>>
Jury selection started yesterday morning for the trial of a man accused of killing a New Orleans police officer two years ago.more>>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer Velasquezmore>>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.more>>
It will be a perfect night to get a good look at the icy blue seventh planet from the sun.more>>
A now former executive with Salisbury-based Food Lion was arrested in Hendersonville on Wednesday night for allegedly trying to meet an underage girl for a sexual encounter.more>>
