Second day of jury selection begins in trial of murdered officer

Jury selection started yesterday morning for the trial of a man accused of killing a New Orleans police officer two years ago.

But what some call a disgusting act in the courtroom caused the judge to clear the courtroom.

Boys pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the shooting death of NOPD officer Daryle Holloway.

Just last month, Judge Karen Herman ruled that Boys was competent to stand trial after hearing from both a psychologist and psychiatrist.

But a courtroom source said that after Boys returned to his seat after a bathroom break Wednesday afternoon, he pulled a napkin out of his pocket and began rubbing feces all over his head and face.

More than 90 potential jurors witnessed the act.

Herman cleared the courtroom and ordered a new competency hearing to be held first thing this morning.

Questions surrounding Boys’ mental health will likely be at the center of his trial

According to our partners at Nola.com | The Times-Picayune, Boys’ lawyers claim he suffered a psychotic episode in 2014, when he jumped through a second-floor window and broke his right ankle.

They also claim their client has an IQ low enough to show signs of mental impairments.

Boys has had an IQ test since his arrest, but members of the sanity commission say he has no incentive to answer questions correctly since a poor score would help his case.

Boys is facing a first-degree murder charge, but the district attorney has ruled out the death penalty in this case, meaning Boys would face life in prison if convicted.

If he is found competent to stand trial again, jury selection would continue, with the trial beginning on Monday.

