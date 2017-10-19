Second day of jury selection begins in trial of murdered officer

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
Jury selection started yesterday morning for the trial of a man accused of killing a New Orleans police officer two years ago.more>>
Highs will sneak back into the low 80s today as we gradually warm up ahead of our next cold front. We'll still see mostly sunny and mostly dry skies through the end of the work week.more>>
Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their...more>>
It would have the unintended consequence of making basic health insurance available to more people for free and making upper-tier plans more affordable.more>>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.more>>
Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.more>>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer Velasquezmore>>
Investigation revealed the 2-week-old baby had been shaken, detectives say.more>>
The 5-year-old donated more than $30 of her own money, so her friends could have milk.more>>
The man shot five co-workers early Wednesday in Maryland, then drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance in the head at a used car lot, police say.more>>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.more>>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.more>>
