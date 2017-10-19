New UNO poll shows former spokesman has "large lead" over interim sheriff in sheriff's race

A new poll by the University of New Orleans shows former Jefferson Parish spokesman John Fortunato has “large lead” over interim sheriff Joseph Lopinto in Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s race.

The poll surveyed 426 random registered voters in Jefferson Parish about the sheriff’s race and the job performance of Parish President Mike Yenni.

According to the poll, of all respondents 44% said they would vote for Fortunato, while 19% said they would vote for Lopinto. 37% did not know who they would vote for.

When asked if they approved or disapproved of Parish President Mike Yenni’s job performance, only 29% said they approved of Yenni’s performance.

Fortunato ended his 46-year career with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to run for Sheriff. Lopinto became the interim sheriff when Newell Normand retired.

The primary is scheduled for March 24.

