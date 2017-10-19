Palmer officially announced winner of Dist. C council seat

Kristin Palmer has officially been announced as the winner of the New Orleans District C Council seat.

With officials from the local board of elections on one side of the table and the Secretary of State's Office on the other side of the table, each of 14,000 absentee or mail in ballots are examined one by one.

First they reject ballots that were filled out improperly.

Then they try and figure out which ones are relevant to the District C race.

That's expected to be just over 300 ballots.

After they are sorted the vote is then re-counted. Incumbent council-member Nadine Ramsey brought this challenge after losing Saturday night by a mere 112 votes out of nearly 14,000 votes cast.

