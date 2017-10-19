Palmer officially announced winner of Dist. C council seat

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
With officials from the local board of elections on one side of the table and the Secretary of State's Office on the other side of the table, each of 14,000 absentee or mail in ballots are examined one by one.more>>
A new poll by the University of New Orleans shows former Jefferson Parish spokesman John Fortunato has “large lead” over interim sheriff Joseph Lopinto in Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s race.more>>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.more>>
The man shot five co-workers early Wednesday in Maryland, then drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance in the head at a used car lot, police say.more>>
Ceasar's owner thought her dog had been put to sleep after diagnosis of a life-threatening illness. Instead, a vet tech took the dog home to live with her.more>>
It would have the unintended consequence of making basic health insurance available to more people for free and making upper-tier plans more affordable.more>>
Members of the Jackson Police Department (JPD) Vice and Narcotics unit, partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), to make arrests in sex trafficking and prostitution crimes in Jackson and across the country.more>>
Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their...more>>
Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their relationship.more>>
A now former executive with Salisbury-based Food Lion was arrested in Hendersonville on Wednesday night for allegedly trying to meet an underage girl for a sexual encounter.more>>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer Velasquezmore>>
Five Amarillo ISD teachers have been placed on administrative leave after the district launched an investigation into a controversial social media post.more>>
Henrico parents are angry over a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.more>>
