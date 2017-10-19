U.S. Women's Soccer team takes over Superdome

U.S. Women's National Team Keeper, Jane Campbell, warms up ahead of match up against Korea Republic. (FOX 8 Photo)

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team faces off against the Korea Republic tonight in the Superdome for their third visit to Louisiana.

The last time the women played in town was in 2015 when they lost to China 1-0. That game featured Abby Wambach in her final cap for the U.S. team.

The U.S. Women’s team is 7-0-2 against the Korea Republic, and the last time they played the teams ran a draw at Red Bull Stadium in New Jersey.

Tickets are still on sale for as little as $23 to watch the game tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.