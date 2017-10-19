Palmer win secured after recount completed in District C council race

Dozens of people counted ballots and watched closely Thursday as the votes were recounted in the District C council race.

In the end, there was only a slight change after a challenge brought by incumbent Nadine Ramsey, who lost Saturday's election by 112 votes.

With representatives from the Orleans Board of Elections on one side, and the Secretary of State's office on the other, officials carefully pored over thousands of mail-in and absentee ballots to determine whether any votes needed to be thrown out. The first task was to sort out those that were cast in District C, a process which took a full two hours.

The candidates themselves weren't there, but their representatives watch closely as each ballot was checked for proper signatures, addresses and vote cast.

"In order to challenge the election, there would have to be a 112 vote swing," said Palmer attorney Scott Bickford.

And that wasn't going to happen. At the end of the recount, Palmer won the seat, though her margin of victory decreased.

Though the result of Saturday night's election is unchanged, the recount did result in one vote being thrown out. That vote was a faxed in ballot with light ink and illegible markings

"We have a great system in place. Democracy was served," said Jay Batt with the Board of Elections.

"Inevitably there will be a mistake scanning. It's a one-vote error, so the margin is 111 now in the victory, so no surprises," said Bickford.

A spokesman for the Palmer camp said the councilwoman-elect is ready.

"I think she's very eager to begin serving, but the council term is a ways away," said Bickford.

Palmer won't be sworn in until June of next year.

She formerly served as the council member for District C from 2010 to 2014. She stepped out of office for the past three years to spend more time with her family.

