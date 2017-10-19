Report: Body found in river in July is that of missing man, Mark Bakotic II

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
The body of Mark Bakotic II, the young man who disappeared Dec. 30 from a Warehouse District music club, has been found and positively identified by the coroner's office, according to our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.more>>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.more>>
A farm accident between Plainview and Floydada led to life-saving measures by an emergency rescue and trauma team Tuesday (October 17th). Fifty-nine year-old Leo Martinez was trapped when his legs were caught inside of a 20-foot tall grain auger cart, causing severe life-threatening injuries.more>>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer Velasquezmore>>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.more>>
Ceasar's owner thought her dog had been put to sleep after diagnosis of a life-threatening illness. Instead, a vet tech took the dog home to live with her.more>>
The man shot five co-workers early Wednesday in Maryland, then drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance in the head at a used car lot, police say.more>>
A now former executive with Salisbury-based Food Lion was arrested in Hendersonville on Wednesday night for allegedly trying to meet an underage girl for a sexual encounter.more>>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.more>>
It will be a perfect night to get a good look at the icy blue seventh planet from the sun.more>>
The United States Supreme Court gave Alabama the final go-ahead late Thursday evening to execute death row inmate Torrey McNabb for killing a Montgomery police officer in 1997.more>>
