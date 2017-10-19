Jim Henderson's Black & Gold Breakdown: Saints at Packers

There may be no more appropriate time and place for the resurgent Saints to heed Sean Payton's favorite phrase about the danger of over-confidence: "Don't eat the cheese."

During his tenure, it has seldom been more tempting. After an embarrassing 0 and 2 start, you looked forward to a game six match-up with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Green Bay with dread. Now, given the probable season-ending injury to Rodgers and the Saints' current three-game winning streak, if you "eat the cheese" this suddenly takes on the appearance of a "trap" game.

But while the quarterback and your recent fortunes have changed, some things haven't: the mystique of Lambeau Field and the focused preparation of head Coach Mike McCarthy. He'll have a plan for third-year quarterback Brett Hundley - a plan the Saints' coaching staff can only guess about.

Given that this is his first start in the NFL, given his three interceptions in relief of Rodgers last week, given a plodding running game, and with an offensive line that was missing three starters due to injury at the end of last week's loss to the Vikings, and you would expect McCarthy to make his offense a reductive one. Run initially if you can. Make the throws for Hundley short if you can't, and the reads simple when he does.

But other young, unproven quarterbacks have beaten the Saints in the Payton era, and a letdown could provide another. The unflappable Rodgers has always cautioned doom-and-gloom fans to r-e-l-a-x...relax. Despite the circumstances, the Saints had better not.

