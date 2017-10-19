Police on scene of shooting in New Orleans East - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Police on scene of shooting in New Orleans East

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
FOX 8 Photo/FILE FOX 8 Photo/FILE
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

New Orleans police are investigating the shooting of a man in New Orleans East.

The shooting was reported at about 9:15 p.m. in the 6500 block of Morrison Road.

No other information was immediately available. Fox8live.com will update this story as details are released.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly