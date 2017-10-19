Police on scene of shooting in New Orleans East

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
A shocking turn of events Wednesday led to unwanted news for the family of slain New Orleans Police Officer Darryl Holloway.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating the shooting of a man in New Orleans East.more>>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.more>>
A farm accident between Plainview and Floydada led to life-saving measures by an emergency rescue and trauma team Tuesday (October 17th). Fifty-nine year-old Leo Martinez was trapped when his legs were caught inside of a 20-foot tall grain auger cart, causing severe life-threatening injuries.more>>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.more>>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer Velasquezmore>>
A man has been charged with three counts of capital murder in the death of his girlfriend and two of her children, according to the victim's family.more>>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.more>>
Louisiana police say an unpaid $7 Waffle House bill has led them to make two arrests and break a Los Angeles-based identity theft ring.more>>
