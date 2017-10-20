Man shot near hospital in Metairie - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Man shot near hospital in Metairie

Written by: Chris Finch, Digital Content Director
METAIRIE, LA (WVUE) -

Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in front of the Tulane Lakeside Hospital for Women and Children.

Deputies say it happened in the 4700 block of the I-10 Service Rd. in Metairie around 7:15 a.m. on Friday.

The victim is 19 years old.

The JPSO says they are “receiving conflicting stories at this time” about the shooting.

