Oktoberfest takes over banks of Bayou St. John

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
“At approximately 7:40 pm yesterday evening, my wife and I were in our backyard. It’s a place where we normally hangout, unwind and have a beer. We were watching the baseball game,” says the victim.more>>
“At approximately 7:40 pm yesterday evening, my wife and I were in our backyard. It’s a place where we normally hangout, unwind and have a beer. We were watching the baseball game,” says the victim.more>>
The platform fire has put new focus on oil and gas activity in the lake that few people knew anything about.more>>
The platform fire has put new focus on oil and gas activity in the lake that few people knew anything about.more>>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.more>>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.more>>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.more>>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.more>>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.more>>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.more>>
An arrest has been made in connection to the homicide of 92-year-old Montgomery resident Lou Gedel, who was brutally attacked inside her home during a deadly home invasion.more>>
An arrest has been made in connection to the homicide of 92-year-old Montgomery resident Lou Gedel, who was brutally attacked inside her home during a deadly home invasion.more>>
Birthed from the space dust of Halley's Comet, the Orionid meteor shower has been going on for a few weeks, but it's peak time to view the star show will be this weekend.more>>
Birthed from the space dust of Halley's Comet, the Orionid meteor shower has been going on for a few weeks, but it's peak time to view the star show will be this weekend.more>>
It's a somber day across the coast. 7-year-old Sophia Myers lost her battle with DIPG, Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, just after midnight Friday.more>>
It's a somber day across the coast. 7-year-old Sophia Myers lost her battle with DIPG, Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, just after midnight Friday.more>>
Chesterfield police say the shooting happened on Hayden Street just after 11 p.m. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.more>>
Chesterfield police say the shooting happened on Hayden Street just after 11 p.m. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.more>>
A trauma surgeon at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas who lives in Murrells Inlet saved the lives of dozens of patients who were critically wounded in the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on Oct. 1. He and his family have been invited to tour the White House and meet with President Trump next week.more>>
A trauma surgeon at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas who lives in Murrells Inlet saved the lives of dozens of patients who were critically wounded in the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on Oct. 1. He and his family have been invited to tour the White House and meet with President Trump next week.more>>
The platform fire has put new focus on oil and gas activity in the lake that few people knew anything about.more>>
The platform fire has put new focus on oil and gas activity in the lake that few people knew anything about.more>>
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.more>>
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.more>>