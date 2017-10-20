Oktoberfest takes over banks of Bayou St. John

Oktoberfest kicks off its final weekend Friday as the homegrown festival that pays homage to the German namesake makes its first fest at its new home on Bayou St. John.

The festival, spearheaded by Deutsches Haus, helps to raise money for the non-profit while providing guests with German food and more than 20 beers.

Admission is $8 and kids under 12 get in free.

The festival features several different traditional German dishes, pretzels, and food for kids.

This is the first year the group holds the festival on the banks of Bayou St. John across from City Park near Esplanade, after hosting Oktoberfest for the past few years in Kenner.

The new location will be the future home for the new Deutsches Haus and organizers hope to have the new house up and running by next year’s fest.

The festival lasts from 4-11 p.m. Friday and from 1-11 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.