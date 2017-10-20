De La Salle looks to keep perfect record intact against St. Jame - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

De La Salle looks to keep perfect record intact against St. James

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
De La Salle is No. 2 in our Big 8 rankings. Source: Nola.com De La Salle is No. 2 in our Big 8 rankings. Source: Nola.com
The St. James Wildcats are firing on all cylinders in 2017. A 6-1 record, undefeated in district play, and this is with a host of star players no longer on the team due to graduation.

"I'm very excited to be 6-1. I think with the kind of guys we lost last year like Lowell Narcisse, even though he was injured for a full season last year," said St. James Head Coach Robert Valdez. "We lost a lot of key contributors off last years' team. Coming into this season with a loaded schedule. All we asked the kids is to compete. We ask them to compete, we ask them to go full-speed. Just get maximum effort from them."

St. James is red-hot right now, and it's perfect timing for the Wildcats. This week De La Salle comes to town with an undefeated record.

"We're just going to go out there and fight like hell. We have a solid gameplan, and just go out there and compete. Sometimes you get in these games and it's like the old Ali-syndrome. You lost the fight before it started. We want to see if we can go out there an irritate them, poke the bear. Get after them, and see if we can play Wildcat football," said Valdez.

