Stop me if you've heard this before, but a Pelican will miss time with an injury.

The latest, New Orleans Pelicans center Alexis Ajinca. The center sustained an injury to his knee patellar tendonitis. Ajinca underwent successful bilateral knee surgery, and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.

The Pels are already without services of guard Rajon Rondo. He's out a month after a sports hernia injury.

