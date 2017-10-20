Willie Snead and Terron Armstead questionable for Packers game

Snead hauled in one catch against Detroit. (Photo by Mark Lagrange)

Terron Armstead and Willie Snead are questionable for Sunday's game at Green Bay.

Snead is dealing with a hamstring injury. Snead missed the Dolphins game with the injury, but played against the Lions. Snead caught one pass for 11 yards on three targets against the Lions.

Armstead also returned last week for the first time all season against the Lions. The left tackle is hurting with a shoulder injury.

