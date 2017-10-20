Willie Snead and Terron Armstead questionable for Packers game - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Willie Snead and Terron Armstead questionable for Packers game

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Connect
Snead hauled in one catch against Detroit. (Photo by Mark Lagrange) Snead hauled in one catch against Detroit. (Photo by Mark Lagrange)
(WVUE) -

Terron Armstead and Willie Snead are questionable for Sunday's game at Green Bay.

Snead is dealing with a hamstring injury. Snead missed the Dolphins game with the injury, but played against the Lions. Snead caught one pass for 11 yards on three targets against the Lions.

Armstead also returned last week for the first time all season against the Lions. The left tackle is hurting with a shoulder injury.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Delvin Breaux officially returns to practice for Saints

    Breaux officially returned to practice this week. (Source: Mark LaGrange)Breaux officially returned to practice this week. (Source: Mark LaGrange)
    Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux officially returned to practice today, according to the NFL's transaction report. His status was also officially changed from 'reserved/injured' to 'designated to return.' Breaux has been out with a broken fibula since August and can return to game action in week nine matchup against Tampa Bay. "Look I know he's on schedule," Sean Payton told reporters Friday. "He's moving around and doing real well so nothing has really changed." ...more>>
    Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux officially returned to practice today, according to the NFL's transaction report. His status was also officially changed from 'reserved/injured' to 'designated to return.' Breaux has been out with a broken fibula since August and can return to game action in week nine matchup against Tampa Bay. "Look I know he's on schedule," Sean Payton told reporters Friday. "He's moving around and doing real well so nothing has really changed." ...more>>

  • Saints DE Cam Jordan and TE Josh Hill fined from Sunday's win over Lions

    Cam Jordan was fined $12,154 for this dunk Sunday (Source: Tim Eddington)Cam Jordan was fined $12,154 for this dunk Sunday (Source: Tim Eddington)
    Saints defensive end Cam Jordan and tight end Josh Hill were both fined by the NFL. Jordan was fined $12,154 for dunking the football over the goalpost after scoring the final touchdown in the Saints victory. Hill was fined $24,309 for a questionable unnecessary roughness penalty against the Lions.  Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
    Saints defensive end Cam Jordan and tight end Josh Hill were both fined by the NFL. Jordan was fined $12,154 for dunking the football over the goalpost after scoring the final touchdown in the Saints victory. Hill was fined $24,309 for a questionable unnecessary roughness penalty against the Lions.  Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>

  • Extra Point: Five fantasy football moves you should be making this week

    Extra Point: Five fantasy football moves you should be making this week

    FOX 8 graphicFOX 8 graphic

    It's not too late to make some fantasy football moves that can get you back on the right track.

    more>>

    It's not too late to make some fantasy football moves that can get you back on the right track.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly