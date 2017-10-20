Extra Point: Five fantasy football moves you should be making this week

1. Pick up the Saints D/ST

Whether you’re still skeptical or not, the fact remains that their next three games are favorable matchups. They’ll face Brett Hundley, Mitch Trubisky and Jameis Winston. If you’re a player that picks up a defense week by week, this is one that you can ride for at least the next three.

2. Sell high on Deshaun Watson

You probably picked him up on a sneaky waiver-wire grab, and if he’s not your top QB, there’s no use hoarding him. I think he can be money, but even if you have a Kirk Cousins type quarterback, you can trade Watson to an Aaron Rodgers owner or another desperate team for points and get a mid-tier RB1 or WR1 in return.

3. Buy low on Jay Ajayi

I was almost victim to an Ajayi for Watson trade myself, but I reconsidered. Ajayi is one of very few backs in the league you can almost guarantee while get 20 carries. That makes him extremely valuable, even if the offense sputters at times. In a non-PPR league where yards mean a lot, see if you can find someone who’s frustrated with his average performance and strike a deal.

4. Bench Terrelle Pryor

Pryor was an early round pick for me, too, but you can’t let him keep burning up a spot on your roster and putting up single-digit points. There are way too many better options in PPR leagues, and even standard leagues, that can do more for your lineup than two or three points.

5. Stay patient with your backup RBs

Guys like Derrick Henry haven’t been consistent, obviously, given their backup roles. However, as the season goes on, injuries, especially to banged up running backs, can take hold. Henry split carries with DeMarco Murray last week, and will likely do the same this week with Murray (hamstring) listed as questionable. Sooner or later, he could be starting. Same goes for guys like Tevin Coleman, Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden. Coleman is already productive, and any day now, Morris and McFadden could have growing roles.

