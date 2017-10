Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux officially returned to practice today, according to the NFL's transaction report. His status was also officially changed from 'reserved/injured' to 'designated to return.' Breaux has been out with a broken fibula since August and can return to game action in week nine matchup against Tampa Bay. "Look I know he's on schedule," Sean Payton told reporters Friday. "He's moving around and doing real well so nothing has really changed." ...

