NOPD searching for woman last seen on Sabine Street

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a woman who was reported missing from Sabine Street in the Fourth District.

Sharon LeCraft, 46, was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night. She was staying with a friend who reported her missing in the 2900 block of Sabine Street.

LeCraft and her friend became engaged in a verbal altercation inside of a vehicle while traveling on the Westbank Expressway, according to NOPD.

Police say LeCraft requested to get out of the vehicle and she has not been seen or heard from since.

According to NOPD, LeCraft is 5’1” tall and weighs 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a T-shirt and black jeans.

LeCraft has several mental illnesses, according to NOPD.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sharon LeCraft is asked to contact Fourth District Detective Lisa Lewis at (504) 658-6045.

