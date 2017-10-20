Victim: 'I don't want to die and you don't want to go to jail'

“At approximately 7:40 p.m. yesterday evening, my wife and I were in our backyard. It’s a place where we normally hang out, unwind and have a beer. We were watching the baseball game,” says the victim, who lives in Mid-City.

The victim says he stepped away to get a cigarette when something caught his attention.

“I looked up and he pulled the gun out of his waistband, switched hands with the gun and cocked it,” says the victim.

The victim tells FOX 8 that he froze, and the gunman pulled his shirt over his face to mask his identity and began to speak.

“He said, 'Don’t move. I want the money now.' Unfortunately, at that point, my wife came forward. I said, 'Listen, we’ll give you want you want. I don’t want to die. You don’t want to go to jail,'” says the victim.

The victim says he explained to the gunman that the only money they had was upstairs in their home. With that, the gunman forced the couple inside through a back door.

“He told me to get on my knees and put my hands on the washer machine, which I did. He was behind me and he put the gun right here,” says the victim.

His wife was frantically trying to get money for the gunman.

“My wife got up front. She had a small amount of cash and we had a 5-gallon Kentwood jug halfway full of quarters,” says the victim.

The robber took the cash and grabbed the Kentwood jug on his way out. Still trembling, the victims managed to lock the door and call 911.

The victim and his wife were shocked that they were held up in their own backyard.

“To say we need to be vigilant, yeah we do because you don’t know. You take a lot of things for granted, and from a personal level, the only thing I can say without a doubt after going through it - you have to be aware of your surroundings, because it will happen and be over with in the blink of an eye,” says the victim.

If you know anything that could help police solve this case, call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.