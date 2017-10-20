Delvin Breaux officially returns to practice for Saints - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Delvin Breaux officially returns to practice for Saints

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
Breaux officially returned to practice this week. (Source: Mark LaGrange) Breaux officially returned to practice this week. (Source: Mark LaGrange)

Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux officially returned to practice today, according to the NFL's transaction report. His status was also officially changed from 'reserved/injured' to 'designated to return.'

Breaux has been out with a broken fibula since August and can return to game action in week nine matchup against Tampa Bay.

"Look I know he's on schedule," Sean Payton told reporters Friday. "He's moving around and doing real well so nothing has really changed."

When Breaux returns, he'll rejoin a crowded locker room where Marshon Latiimore and Ken Crawley are currently the starters. 

