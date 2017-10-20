Delvin Breaux officially returns to practice for Saints

Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux officially returned to practice today, according to the NFL's transaction report. His status was also officially changed from 'reserved/injured' to 'designated to return.'

Breaux has been out with a broken fibula since August and can return to game action in week nine matchup against Tampa Bay.

"Look I know he's on schedule," Sean Payton told reporters Friday. "He's moving around and doing real well so nothing has really changed."

When Breaux returns, he'll rejoin a crowded locker room where Marshon Latiimore and Ken Crawley are currently the starters.

