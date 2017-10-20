Bagneris backs LaToya Cantrell in mayoral runoff

Latoya Cantrell picked up an endorsement Friday from her former political rival.

Michael Bagneris, who came in third in the race for Orleans Parish mayor, threw his support behind Cantrell.

Bagneris garnered 19percent of the vote.

Cantrell is facing Desiree Charbonnet in the Nov. 18 mayoral runoff.

