Canal St. property to turn into hostel

Developers plan to transform a prime piece of real estate in New Orleans into a hostel.

Hostelling International USA expects to overhaul a Canal Street building that once housed the Pickwick Social Club by fall of 2018. The renovated space, which is near the Saenger Theatre, will have 122 dorm-style beds in shared rooms. Another 24 rooms will be private.

The property, which will be called HI New Orleans, will include group kitchens and dining areas. It will also include 24-hour reception service and storage areas for bikes and luggage.

"Our standout principle as a travel organization is to connect travelers from all over the world with the local community, and empower the local community to see the world," says HI USA CEO Russ Hedge. "We are thrilled to emulate this philosophy in New Orleans."

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.