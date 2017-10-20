John Ehret and McDonogh 35 start Week 8 with big wins

Week 8 on the prep gridiron got underway Thursday night around New Orleans before a full slate of games Friday.

McDonogh 35 stayed perfect in District 10-4A thanks to big plays from quarterback LeJohn Howard and wide receiver Lawrence Keys III that powered a 28-13 victory over Carver.

John Ehret is chasing Landry-Walker in District 8-5A but the Patriots put forth an emphatic 68-33 win over East Jefferson that featured highlight-reel plays by junior running back Terrell "Smoke" Brown.

FOX 8 Football Friday has highlights and scores from all around South Louisiana each week at 10:35 p.m.

