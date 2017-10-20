New list ranks the most reliable auto brands

The ranking is based on survey answers from ConsumerReports subscribers who owned or leased vehicles from the 2000 to 2017 model years. (Source: FOX 8 photo)

You don't need to "go luxury" to buy one of the most reliable cars on the market.

ConsumerReports puts Toyota at the top of its new list of the most reliable auto brands. The ranking is based on survey answers from its subscribers who owned or leased vehicles from the 2000 to 2017 model years.

Lexus ranks number two on the list. Kia, Audi and BMW round out the top five.

Cadillac ranks at the bottom of the list. Other auto brands near the bottom include Volvo, Dodge, Ram and GMC.

More weight was given to survey questions concerning mechanical and safety issues. Less weight was given to minor problems like wind noise.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.