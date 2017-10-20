New list ranks the most reliable auto brands

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
Depending on who is asked, a controversial land lease to build a public boat launch may or may not be in place in St. Charles Parish. "more>>
It was an emotional homecoming for those at St. Catherine of Siena when Congressman Steve Scalise showed up to the annual parish fair.more>>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.more>>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.more>>
35-year-old Reed, a native of Jackson, was battling angiosarcoma, a form of spinal cancer. He played for Provine High School before becoming a star player for the Ole Miss Rebels from 2000 to 2004, leading the SEC in scoring in his final season in Oxford.more>>
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.more>>
Denise Robinson shared photos of her 7-year-old daughter, Tru. One showed her with long, flowing hair, the other after her head was shaved against her will, at the urging of the staff of the residential program where the girl lives.more>>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.more>>
Birthed from the space dust of Halley's Comet, the Orionid meteor shower has been going on for a few weeks, but it's peak time to view the star show will be this weekend.more>>
Located next to a bus stop on Hotel Street in Chinatown business at Fred's Sundries often comes in waves. Owner Ra Long says those busy times are what shoplifters prey on.more>>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.more>>
