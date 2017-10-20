Skimmers, cameras found on gas pumps at Metairie convenience store

Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies responded to a Metairie gas station Friday after employees found what appeared to be credit card skimmers and cameras on two of the fuel pumps.

The incident occurred at the Circle K at 2209 N. Causeway Boulevard. It is unknown how long the devices have been on the pumps.

Jefferson Parish Interim Sheriff Joseph Lopinto is asking that customers who frequent the location to check their bank records and credit card accounts for any unexplained activity. Anyone with a complaint is asked to contact the JPSO Economic Crimes Division at 504-364-5300.

Lopinto is also asking customers to be diligent and look for anything out of the ordinary on any fuel pump when using a credit card.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.