Lafourche deputies searching for missing 10-year-old

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 10-year-old Raynelle Robinson of Thibodaux.

Robinson was last seen leaving his home in the 500 block of Paula Drive Friday at around 3:30 p.m. shortly after he returned home from school. He was wearing black Adidas shoes and his school uniform – a light blue shirt with the South Thibodaux Elementary School logo and khaki shorts.

Robinson is described as 4’10” tall and weighs approximately 70 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or call 911.

