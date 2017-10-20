Rep. Steve Scalise attends parish fair in emotional homecoming

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
FOX 8 Football Friday: Week 8 Prep Scoresmore>>
Depending on who is asked, a controversial land lease to build a public boat launch may or may not be in place in St. Charles Parish. "more>>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.more>>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.more>>
Located next to a bus stop on Hotel Street in Chinatown business at Fred's Sundries often comes in waves. Owner Ra Long says those busy times are what shoplifters prey on.more>>
35-year-old Reed, a native of Jackson, was battling angiosarcoma, a form of spinal cancer. He played for Provine High School before becoming a star player for the Ole Miss Rebels from 2000 to 2004, leading the SEC in scoring in his final season in Oxford.more>>
Denise Robinson shared photos of her 7-year-old daughter, Tru. One showed her with long, flowing hair, the other after her head was shaved against her will, at the urging of the staff of the residential program where the girl lives.more>>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.more>>
