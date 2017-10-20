FOX 8 Football Friday: Week 8 Prep Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Airline 21, Captain Shreve 14
Albany 28, Archbishop Hannan 23
Amite 19, St. Helena Central 12
Ascension Episcopal 50, Loreauville 21
Barbe 52, Sam Houston 21
Basile 14, Oberlin 0
Baton Rouge Episcopal 38, Baker 18
Benton 63, Huntington 16
Briarfield 56, Christian Collegiate, Miss. 6
Calvary Baptist Academy 49, D'Arbonne Woods 0
Carroll 20, Union Parish 19
Cecilia 37, Breaux Bridge 26
Cedar Creek 54, Sicily Island 12
Country Day 49, Ben Franklin 0
Covington 28, Northshore 23
De La Salle 63, St. James 7
Delhi Charter 55, General Trass (Lake Providence) 20
Destrehan 42, H.L. Bourgeois 3
Donaldsonville 54, Lusher Charter 16
Dunham School 17, Northeast 14
Dutchtown 28, Broadmoor 0
E.D. White 28, South Lafourche 12
East Ascension 9, Baton Rouge Catholic 3
East Beauregard 28, Pickering 0
Elton 39, South Cameron 15
Eunice 53, Mamou 8
Evangel Christian Academy 42, C.E. Byrd 0
Ferriday 48, Mangham 0
Fontainebleau 38, Ponchatoula 21
Gueydan 39, Ridgewood 0
Hahnville 27, East St. John 0
Haughton 49, Southwood 8
Holy Savior Menard 27, Winnfield 0
Houma Christian 40, St. Martin's 21
Independence 37, Pope John Paul II 10
Iota 47, Port Barre 0
Iowa 49, Lake Charles College Prep 0
John Curtis Christian 37, Holy Cross 15
Kaplan 30, Erath 7
Karr 33, McMain 6
Lakeside 55, LaSalle 16
Leesville 27, DeRidder 0
Lincoln Preparatory School 56, Ringgold 0
Live Oak 30, Belaire 0
Logansport 41, Block 6
Loranger 35, Sumner 6
Loyola College Prep 39, Green Oaks 28
Madison-Ridgeland Aca., Miss. 30, Oak Forest 3
Mandeville 7, Hammond 0
Many 62, Lakeview 0
Merryville 22, Hamilton Christian Academy 20
Neville 43, West Ouachita 14
New Iberia Catholic 70, Delcambre 0
North DeSoto 35, B.T. Washington 28
North Vermilion 20, Abbeville 14
Northwest 35, Pine Prairie 0
Notre Dame 42, Ville Platte 0
Ouachita Christian 46, Tensas 24
Ouachita Parish 54, Natchitoches Central 14
Parkview Baptist 49, Tara 12
Parkway 48, Homer 6
Peabody 50, Bolton 19
Pine 28, Northlake Christian 6
Plaquemine 35, St. Michael 0
Rayville 46, Beekman 0
Red River 40, Bunkie 0
Richwood 41, Wossman 0
Riverside Academy 49, Fisher 7
Ruston 56, Alexandria 14
Saint Paul's 24, Slidell 20
Salmen 35, Pearl River 0
St. Amant 38, McKinley 7
St. Charles Catholic 40, Haynes 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 45, Springfield 0
St. Thomas More 42, Northside 6
Sterlington 31, Madison 6
Sulphur 38, Acadiana 28
Teurlings Catholic 42, Westgate 28
Thibodaux 42, West St. Mary 0
University (Lab) 49, Mentorship Academy 6
Vermilion Catholic 10, Lafayette Christian Academy 9
Vidalia 26, Tioga 20
Walker 27, Denham Springs 0
Welsh 20, Kinder 19
West Feliciana 60, Madison Prep 28
West St. John 45, Varnado 0
Westlake 28, Lake Arthur 14
Woodlawn (SH) 62, Bossier 7
Zachary 21, Central 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
