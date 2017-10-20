FOX 8 Football Friday: Week 8 Prep Scores

PREP FOOTBALL



Airline 21, Captain Shreve 14



Albany 28, Archbishop Hannan 23



Amite 19, St. Helena Central 12



Ascension Episcopal 50, Loreauville 21



Barbe 52, Sam Houston 21



Basile 14, Oberlin 0



Baton Rouge Episcopal 38, Baker 18



Benton 63, Huntington 16



Briarfield 56, Christian Collegiate, Miss. 6



Calvary Baptist Academy 49, D'Arbonne Woods 0



Carroll 20, Union Parish 19



Cecilia 37, Breaux Bridge 26



Cedar Creek 54, Sicily Island 12



Country Day 49, Ben Franklin 0



Covington 28, Northshore 23



De La Salle 63, St. James 7



Delhi Charter 55, General Trass (Lake Providence) 20



Destrehan 42, H.L. Bourgeois 3



Donaldsonville 54, Lusher Charter 16



Dunham School 17, Northeast 14



Dutchtown 28, Broadmoor 0



E.D. White 28, South Lafourche 12



East Ascension 9, Baton Rouge Catholic 3



East Beauregard 28, Pickering 0



Elton 39, South Cameron 15



Eunice 53, Mamou 8



Evangel Christian Academy 42, C.E. Byrd 0



Ferriday 48, Mangham 0



Fontainebleau 38, Ponchatoula 21



Gueydan 39, Ridgewood 0



Hahnville 27, East St. John 0



Haughton 49, Southwood 8



Holy Savior Menard 27, Winnfield 0



Houma Christian 40, St. Martin's 21



Independence 37, Pope John Paul II 10



Iota 47, Port Barre 0



Iowa 49, Lake Charles College Prep 0



John Curtis Christian 37, Holy Cross 15



Kaplan 30, Erath 7



Karr 33, McMain 6



Lakeside 55, LaSalle 16



Leesville 27, DeRidder 0



Lincoln Preparatory School 56, Ringgold 0



Live Oak 30, Belaire 0



Logansport 41, Block 6



Loranger 35, Sumner 6



Loyola College Prep 39, Green Oaks 28



Madison-Ridgeland Aca., Miss. 30, Oak Forest 3



Mandeville 7, Hammond 0



Many 62, Lakeview 0



Merryville 22, Hamilton Christian Academy 20



Neville 43, West Ouachita 14



New Iberia Catholic 70, Delcambre 0



North DeSoto 35, B.T. Washington 28



North Vermilion 20, Abbeville 14



Northwest 35, Pine Prairie 0



Notre Dame 42, Ville Platte 0



Ouachita Christian 46, Tensas 24



Ouachita Parish 54, Natchitoches Central 14



Parkview Baptist 49, Tara 12



Parkway 48, Homer 6



Peabody 50, Bolton 19



Pine 28, Northlake Christian 6



Plaquemine 35, St. Michael 0



Rayville 46, Beekman 0



Red River 40, Bunkie 0



Richwood 41, Wossman 0



Riverside Academy 49, Fisher 7



Ruston 56, Alexandria 14



Saint Paul's 24, Slidell 20



Salmen 35, Pearl River 0



St. Amant 38, McKinley 7



St. Charles Catholic 40, Haynes 0



St. Thomas Aquinas 45, Springfield 0



St. Thomas More 42, Northside 6



Sterlington 31, Madison 6



Sulphur 38, Acadiana 28



Teurlings Catholic 42, Westgate 28



Thibodaux 42, West St. Mary 0



University (Lab) 49, Mentorship Academy 6



Vermilion Catholic 10, Lafayette Christian Academy 9



Vidalia 26, Tioga 20



Walker 27, Denham Springs 0



Welsh 20, Kinder 19



West Feliciana 60, Madison Prep 28



West St. John 45, Varnado 0



Westlake 28, Lake Arthur 14



Woodlawn (SH) 62, Bossier 7



Zachary 21, Central 0



