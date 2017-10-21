Pelicans drop to 0-2, lose to GSW 128-120 - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Pelicans drop to 0-2, lose to GSW 128-120

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Connect
Anthony Davis racked up 35 points, but still wasn't enough. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune) Anthony Davis racked up 35 points, but still wasn't enough. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

The Pelicans raced out to a 39-26 lead after the first quarter, but it all went downhill from there. The defending champs responded in quarters 2-4, leaving New Orleans with a 128-120 victory.

For the second game in a row, Anthony Davis and Boogie Cousins put up massive stat lines. Davis and Cousins combined for 70 points, each putting up 35.

Klay Thompson had 33 points for the Warriors, while Steph Curry dropped 28, and Kevin Durant 22. 

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

    De La Salle's defense was relentless all night at St. James. (Photo by Joseph Halm, NOLA.com | The T

    De La Salle kept their undefeated season intact, with a blow out of St. James, 63-7. The win gives the Cavs a 7-0 record. De La Salle blocked three punts, all returned for touchdowns in the contest. DLS cornerback Lance Robinson, blocked the first punt, and returned the third punt for a score. Cavs quarterback Julian Gums rushed for two touchdowns on the night.
    De La Salle kept their undefeated season intact, with a blow out of St. James, 63-7. The win gives the Cavs a 7-0 record. De La Salle blocked three punts, all returned for touchdowns in the contest. DLS cornerback Lance Robinson, blocked the first punt, and returned the third punt for a score. Cavs quarterback Julian Gums rushed for two touchdowns on the night. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>

    Hahnville improved to 4-0 in District 7-5A thanks to a stifling defensive effort that held East St. John scoreless.

    The offense missed out on multiple opportunities to widen the lead but still managed a 27-0 margin. Nick Saltaformaggio's team has games against Central Lafourche H.L. Bourgeois standing in the way of an undefeated league run.

