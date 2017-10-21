Pelicans drop to 0-2, lose to GSW 128-120

Hahnville improved to 4-0 in District 7-5A thanks to a stifling defensive effort that held East St. John scoreless.
The offense missed out on multiple opportunities to widen the lead but still managed a 27-0 margin. Nick Saltaformaggio's team has games against Central Lafourche H.L. Bourgeois standing in the way of an undefeated league run.more>>
The Pelicans raced out to a 39-26 lead after the first quarter, but it all went downhill from there. The defending champs responded in quarters 2-4, leaving New Orleans with a 128-120 victory. For the second game in a row, Anthony Davis and Boogie Cousins put up massive stat lines. Davis and Cousins combined for 70 points, each putting up 35. Klay Thompson had 33 points for the Warriors, while Steph Curry dropped 28, and Kevin Durant 22. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rig...more>>
Two weeks after upsetting Rummel, Holy Cross was within striking distance of John Curtis in the third quarter, trailing 21-15, before the Patriots pulled away for a comfortable 37-15 victory.more>>
