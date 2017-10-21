Pelicans drop to 0-2, lose to GSW 128-120

Anthony Davis racked up 35 points, but still wasn't enough. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

The Pelicans raced out to a 39-26 lead after the first quarter, but it all went downhill from there. The defending champs responded in quarters 2-4, leaving New Orleans with a 128-120 victory.

For the second game in a row, Anthony Davis and Boogie Cousins put up massive stat lines. Davis and Cousins combined for 70 points, each putting up 35.

Klay Thompson had 33 points for the Warriors, while Steph Curry dropped 28, and Kevin Durant 22.

