John Curtis pulls away from Holy Cross late for win

De La Salle kept their undefeated season intact, with a blow out of St. James, 63-7. The win gives the Cavs a 7-0 record. De La Salle blocked three punts, all returned for touchdowns in the contest. DLS cornerback Lance Robinson, blocked the first punt, and returned the third punt for a score. Cavs quarterback Julian Gums rushed for two touchdowns on the night.
Two weeks after upsetting Rummel, Holy Cross was within striking distance of John Curtis in the third quarter, trailing 21-15, before the Patriots pulled away for a comfortable 37-15 victory. The tigers attempted a hook-and-lateral that backfired as Brandon Davis scooped up the loose ball and returned it for a game-changing touchdown. Curtis is now set for a showdown against Rummel next Friday.
