John Curtis pulls away from Holy Cross late for win

Two weeks after upsetting Rummel, Holy Cross was within striking distance of John Curtis in the third quarter, trailing 21-15, before the Patriots pulled away for a comfortable 37-15 victory.

The Tigers attempted a hook-and-lateral that backfired as Brandon Davis scooped up the loose ball and returned it for a game-changing touchdown.

Curtis is now set for a showdown against Rummel next Friday.

FOX 8 Football Friday has highlights and scores from all around South Louisiana each week at 10:35 p.m.

