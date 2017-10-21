John Curtis pulls away from Holy Cross late for win - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

John Curtis pulls away from Holy Cross late for win

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer
Two weeks after upsetting Rummel, Holy Cross was within striking distance of John Curtis in the third quarter, trailing 21-15, before the Patriots pulled away for a comfortable 37-15 victory.

The Tigers attempted a hook-and-lateral that backfired as Brandon Davis scooped up the loose ball and returned it for a game-changing touchdown.

Curtis is now set for a showdown against Rummel next Friday.

