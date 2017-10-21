De La Salle steamrolls St. James, 63-7 - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

De La Salle steamrolls St. James, 63-7

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
De La Salle's defense was relentless all night at St. James. (Photo by Joseph Halm, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune) De La Salle's defense was relentless all night at St. James. (Photo by Joseph Halm, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
VACHERIE, LA (WVUE) -

De La Salle kept their undefeated season intact, with a blow out of St. James, 63-7. The win gives the Cavs a 7-0 record.

De La Salle blocked three punts, all returned for touchdowns in the contest. DLS cornerback Lance Robinson, blocked the first punt, and returned the third punt for a score. Cavs quarterback Julian Gums rushed for two touchdowns on the night.

The Cavaliers hit the road to take on St. Charles Catholic next week in LaPlace.

