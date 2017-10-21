Hahnville defense blanks East St. John

Hahnville improved to 4-0 in District 7-5A thanks to a stifling defensive effort that held East St. John scoreless.

The offense missed out on multiple opportunities to widen the lead but still managed a 27-0 margin. Nick Saltaformaggio's team has games against Central Lafourche H.L. Bourgeois standing in the way of an undefeated league run.

