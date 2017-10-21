Assumption upsets Vandebilt Catholic in comfortable fashion

Vandebilt Catholic entered Friday's contest against Assumption with a red-hot offense but the Mustangs withstood an early burst from the Terriers, kept pace, and eventually pulled away for a comfortable, 49-20 win.

Both teams are still trailing E.D. White and South Lafourche in District 7-4A standings with two weeks left in the season.

