Butcher throws 4 TD's, Newman beats South Plaquemines 48-20

Martin Butcher threw 4 TD's in a Greenie win. (Photo by Joseph Halm, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

Newman quarterback Martin Butcher racked up 238 yards passing, and four touchdowns, helping Newman beat South Plaquemines 48-20. With the win, Newman improves to 8-0 on the season.

Not to be outdone, Greenie running back James Poche scored three touchdowns rushing, accumulating 107 yards on the ground. Butcher connected with Poche on a 26-yard score, giving Poche four total touchdowns.

Newman steps out of district play next week to take on Assumption.

