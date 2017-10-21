Man and woman robbed in Mid-City alley

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery in Mid-City early Saturday morning.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. in the 3200 block of Banks Street.

According to police, a man and a woman were in an alley when they were approached by two men carrying guns. The two men took the woman’s cell phone and keys before punching the male victim in the face. The male victim then threw his wallet on the ground and the suspects picked up the wallet and fled the scene.

If anyone has any information about this robbery, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

