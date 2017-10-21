Report: Pelicans agree to terms with guard Jameer Nelson

Nelson was waived by the Nuggets this week. (Brett Duke, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

The Pelicans agreed to a one-year deal with guard Jameer Nelson, according to a report by The Vertical.

The Pels are without point guard Rajon Rondo for the next 3-5 weeks after suffering a sports hernia injury.

Nelson was let go this week by the Nuggets. The Pels are 0-2 on the season, after falling to Golden State Friday night.

