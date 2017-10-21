Report: Pelicans agree to terms with guard Jameer Nelson

Hear what POSITION PLAYER had to say after the Tigers ____ Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss. on Oct. 21, 2017. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.more>>
Hear what POSITION PLAYER had to say after the Tigers ____ Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss. on Oct. 21, 2017. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.more>>
Charlie Morton and Lance McCullers combined for a three-hitter, Jose Altuve and Evan Gattis homered and the Houston Astros reached the World Series, blanking the New York Yankees 4-0 in Game 7 of the AL...more>>
Charlie Morton and Lance McCullers combined for a three-hitter, Jose Altuve and Evan Gattis homered and the Houston Astros reached the World Series, blanking the New York Yankees 4-0 in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series.more>>