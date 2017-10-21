Report: Chef Besh's restaurant group accused of sexual harassment

NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune released an eight-month investigation into sexual harassment claims by 25 current and former employees of celebrity Chef John Besh’s Restaurant Group, BRG, and at a number of its restaurants.

NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune reports two of the women filed separate complaints of sexual discrimination and retaliation with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the Besh Group.

One former employee said in her EEOC complaint that some BRG employees engaged in “retaliation" when she tried to end a relationship with Besh.

Besh, who is co-owner of the Besh Restaurant Group, told NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune in a statement that, "I alone am entirely responsible for my moral failings. This is not the way the head of a company like ours should have acted, let alone a husband and father."

You can read the reporter Brett Anderson’s entire NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune investigation here.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.