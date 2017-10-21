NOPD: Double shooting in Desire neighborhood leaves one dead, one injured

New Orleans police are investigating a double shooting in the Desire neighborhood that left one man dead and another man injured. Officers called to the scene in the 2900 block of Oliver White, Saturday around 7:55 p.m.

Police say that the deceased victim, identified as a man in his 30's, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The second victim, was also brought to a local hospital for treatment.

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call NOPD Homicide Detective Jamaane Roy at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

