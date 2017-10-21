NOPD: Double shooting in Desire neighborhood leaves one dead, one injured

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a double shooting in the Desire neighborhood that left one man dead and another man injured.more>>
Owners say operating a small business is tough enough without the added costs of crime. Yet, some businesses in Mid City say they're forced to fork over cash for extra security after a recent rash of vandalism.more>>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.more>>
