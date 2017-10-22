Shelby: Stormy Sunday ahead

Showers and storms will be off and on through the morning hours. The main line of storms will arrive in the afternoon, crossing the area from west to east. One or two storms could be strong to severe, with the primary threats being heavy rain and gusty winds. Rain will continue moving east during the evening hours with the frontal boundary.

Dry and cooler conditions are in store for the work week. Monday and Tuesday, plan for highs in the mid-70s. A reinforcing shot of cool air will arrive by Wednesday and could keep highs in the upper 60s! Overnight lows will fall into the 40s north of the lake and 50s south of the lake.

Expect a gradual warm up for the end of the week, then another approaching cold front for the weekend.

Tropics: No development is expected in the next 5 days.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

