Shelby: Stormy Sunday ahead

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
Willie Snead will miss his fifth game of the season today against the Packers.more>>
Showers and storms will be off and on through the morning hours. The main line of storms will arrive in the afternoon, crossing the area from west to east.more>>
Friends and relatives of a couple whose bodies were found in Joshua Tree National Park say they died in a 'sympathetic murder-suicide'.more>>
Fox knew of sexual harassment allegations against Bill O'Reilly when it renewed host's contract in February months before ousting him.more>>
The Short Pump Middle School football team is forfeiting its season after police announced they are investigating a disturbing video involving students from the school.more>>
He said he was laying down rat poison in his garage when the incident happened. He claims he was checking dresser drawers when he came across a group of copperheads mating.more>>
Three students were pictured posing with a Confederate flag and a flag supporting President Donald Trump, but it's the caption of the picture that caused the backlash.more>>
