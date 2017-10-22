Willie Snead inactive for Packers game - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Willie Snead inactive for Packers game

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Snead hauled in one catch against Detroit. (Photo by Mark Lagrange) Snead hauled in one catch against Detroit. (Photo by Mark Lagrange)
(WVUE) -

Willie Snead will miss his fifth game of the season today against the Packers. He missed the first three contest with a suspension for a DWI. The Dolphins and Packers matchups he was inactive with a hamstring injury. Snead caught one pass against the Lions

Other Saints inactives are: cornerback Sterling Moore, quarterback Taysom Hill, linebacker Gerald Hodge, guard John Greco, wide receiver Austin Carr, and defensive tackle John Hughes.

