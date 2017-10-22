Willie Snead inactive for Packers game

Snead hauled in one catch against Detroit. (Photo by Mark Lagrange)

Willie Snead will miss his fifth game of the season today against the Packers. He missed the first three contest with a suspension for a DWI. The Dolphins and Packers matchups he was inactive with a hamstring injury. Snead caught one pass against the Lions

Other Saints inactives are: cornerback Sterling Moore, quarterback Taysom Hill, linebacker Gerald Hodge, guard John Greco, wide receiver Austin Carr, and defensive tackle John Hughes.

