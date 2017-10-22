Gretna PD: Lafayette St. fire claims the lives of two young girls

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
Brees threw a touchdown pass, ran for another, finishing with 331 yards passing in a 26-17 Saints victory.more>>
Brees threw a touchdown pass, ran for another, finishing with 331 yards passing in a 26-17 Saints victory.more>>
Friends and relatives of a couple whose bodies were found in Joshua Tree National Park say they died in a 'sympathetic murder-suicide'.more>>
Friends and relatives of a couple whose bodies were found in Joshua Tree National Park say they died in a 'sympathetic murder-suicide'.more>>
The Richardson Police Department said they found a body of a small child on Sunday morning during the search for missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews.more>>
The Richardson Police Department said they found a body of a small child on Sunday morning during the search for missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews.more>>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.more>>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.more>>
Two young girls were killed in a crash in front of their home on Friday.more>>
The girls were riding with their aunt when the crash happened.more>>
He said he was laying down rat poison in his garage when the incident happened. He claims he was checking dresser drawers when he came across a group of copperheads mating.more>>
He said he was laying down rat poison in his garage when the incident happened. He claims he was checking dresser drawers when he came across a group of copperheads mating.more>>