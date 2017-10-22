Gretna PD: Lafayette St. fire claims the lives of two young girl - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Gretna PD: Lafayette St. fire claims the lives of two young girls

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
GRETNA, LA (WVUE) -

The Gretna Police Department says two young girls were killed in an overnight fire in Gretna.

Police say the fire broke out just after 1:30 a.m. at a duplex in the 2300 block of Lafayette Street.

According to police, a grandmother was at the home with four young children at the time of the fire. The grandmother managed to escape from the home with two of the children. Two young girls were trapped inside the home by the fire and later died.

First responders say some family members were injured while breaking the glass in an attempt to rescue the girls.

Officials do not currently know what caused the fire or where the fire started.

The Gretna Police Department will work with Jefferson Parish Fire Investigators and the Louisiana State Fire Marshall’s Office to determine the cause of the fire.

The names of the children who died in the fire are being withheld pending family notification. 

